Upstate New York is rich with a wonderful Irish history and heritage, and we have a propensity to celebrate it at certain wonderful drinking establishments.

St. Patricks' Day offers us a chance like any other to get out and fly our Irish flags, with everything from hats, to shamrocks, to shillelaghs to... of course, a pint of Guinness.

For our Upstate New York listeners and readers we wanted to put together a list of some can't-miss bars and restaurants to visit on this holiday once the parade, which begins at 10 a.m, finally comes to a stop on Columbia Street in Utica.

Five Points Public House: The bar draws its name from a famed Irish part of New York City that sits at the intersection of five streets, and the Utica pub itself is at the corner of four well-known city streets (Columbia, Harrington, Varick and St. Marianne Way). Central New Yorkers waited patiently for the pub owners, who imported lumber from Ireland for the project, to finish the restaurant. In only its second year in operation, it'll certainly be one of the city's most crowded restaurants once residents finish watching the parade.

Swifty's Bar and Grill: Ever since it opened in 2009, Swifty's, right in the heart of Utica on Gennessee Street, has become a local favorite. Its proximity to the parade route, and its loyal visitors will ensure that it's a St. Patrick's Day favorite, as well it should be.

Killabrew Saloon: Located just off Clinton Road in New Hartford, Killabrew is a small but quaint bar and restaurant where a group of locals gather every weekend for Friday fish fries, Saturday sports, and fresh Guinness on tap.

Packy's Pub: This tiny New Hartford bar is as lively as it is tiny. Packy's, near the intersection of Kellogg Road and Oneida Street, has long been a local favorite. They'll undoubtedly have a lively crowd following the parade, and their menu is tough to top.

The Celtic Harp: At the center of the action of Varick Street, there's the Celtic Harp, which offers Irish favorites like Guinness and Smithwicks, to go along with Guinness, Tullamore Dew and traditional Irish favorites like Bangers and Mash, and Guinness Beef Stew.

Wherever you choose to enjoy the wonderful cultural celebration that is the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade, we hope you sing, dance, laugh, and enjoy the holiday safely.