With St. Patrick's Day falling in the middle of the week, many wonder when to celebrate. Our starving local restaurants are encouraging you to celebrate all month long.

Here's a list of places in central New York, you can enjoy an Irish-inspired meal or beverage. Some are even offering live music. If you have something to add, you can send it through our mobile app or leave it in the comments below.

We reached out to our listeners for events and dinners happening in Central New York. If you have something to add, you can send it via the MOBILE APP or leave it in the comments below.

Get our free mobile app

Tom Cavallo's will be serving corned beef and cabbage on Saturday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 17.

The West Winfield VFW, best known for their excellent Friday fish fry, will switch out their aprons for kilts on Saturday, 3/13 while cooking up corned beef and cabbage. Everyone's invited. No membership is required. Eat-in or take-out. 315-822 5170.

Steve Kenyon

Every Saturday in March, you can feast upon 5 Points corned beef and cabbage platter for only $15.

It’s a great way to celebrate Irish American Heritage Month this March. We’re open Thurs, Fri, Sat, 4-10 pm at 623 Columbia Street, Utica, NY.

This platter will also be on the menu for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17. We’re expecting a full house that night, so please call (315) 733-4228 or email dan@fivepointspublichouse.com to reserve your table.

Station 233 - The Simple Bar Route 233 Westmoreland NY Eat in or take out. Entertainment for your dining pleasure as well!

Killabrew has amazing corned beef and cabbage live entertainment all week.

McGills Whisky Tavern is celebrating St.Patrick's Day all month long by serving up specialty Irish drinks.

Tinys Grill will be cooking some of the best-corned beef you will love to eat, fresh brisket dinners, sandwiches, and Reubens. Tinys Grill is located at 1014 State Street, Utica. For take-out call (315) 732-9497

Eddies Paramount Diner at 414 West Dominic Street in Rome has a cult following, and their customers tell us they serve the best-corned beef and cabbage dinners.

Lee Legion Post 1794 is serving Corn Beef Dinner Saturday, March 13 - 3 pm until gone. They're located at 9025 Veterans Memorial Highway in Lee Center.

Support your Veterans!

Packy's Pub, 9281 Kellogg Rd in Washington Mills, is taking reservations:

For the first time ever... we are taking reservations for ST. PATRICKS DAY!!! We will be doing multiple seatings throughout the day. Call 315-737-9910 to reserve yours.

Seating times: 11am, 12:30pm, 2pm, 3:30pm, 5pm, 6:30pm, and 8pm.

All guests can reserve their table for 1 hour and 15 min. We are still following state guidelines and food must be purchased. We can't wait to celebrate with you. You can begin calling this coming Wednesday 93/10). Take out available from 11 am - 9 pm

The Celtic Harp at 805 Varick St in Utica has plenty to live entertainment had their grand re-opening on March 9th and are looking forward to March 13 at 1 pm when the Last Left is performing. Must RSVP via private message, minimum 4 people.

The Celtic Harp has 16 Beers on Tap, featuring Irish favorites; Guinness, Harp Lager, and Smithwick's Irish Red Ale and Local Saranac and Utica Club Drafts... Full Menu with Feature Entrees dishes like Shepherds Pie, Guinness Stew, and Plenty of your American Fare Favorites... Great appetizers like Our Irish Chips and Dublin Dippers; Traditional Favorites; Chicken Wings, Potato Skins and KC Hawg Wings.

Did we miss someone? Let us know in the comments below!