Upstate NY Fans Rip Apart Online Photos of New Buffalo Football Stadium

YouTube (WKBW) / Twitter

Plans for the Buffalo Bills to have a new stadium built in Orchard Park, New York are not new. The team has been planning their new home for quite some time, and were recently able to secure significant funding from the state in order to make it happen.

What are new, however, are renderings of what the stadium may look like. Fans got to take a peak inside their team's new digs, but their responses were a bit less enthusiastic than we would've expected.

Fans Sound Off on New Buffalo Bills' Stadium Renderings

After artist renderings of the new Buffalo Bills' 62,000 seat, $1.35 billion stadium in Orchard Park were released online, fans from Upstate New York and beyond took to comment sections across the internet to share their opinions.

Unfortunately, a good amount of responses were less positive than the team may have hoped. The complaints ranged in reasoning, and we've included a few of the more negative responses in a photo gallery below.

Buffalo Bills' fans at Highmark Stadium / Getty Images
loading...

Fans in Buffalo have high expectations, and for good reason. On the field, the team is a juggernaut, and has Super Bowl-level expectations for years to come.

Off-the-field, the Pegula Family which owns the Bills has no shortage of enthusiasm for their team, and no shortage of money to make dreams come true in Buffalo. That said, with the knowledge that a significant portion of the funding for the stadium is being provided through taxpayer money, expectations for the new stadium were risen even higher.

Well, now we know what the initial plan is. Scroll down below to see the two artist renderings of the future home of the Bills, and to read what fans in the area have to say about their first look at the Orchard Park Shangri-La.

Upstate NY Fans Rip Apart Photos of New Buffalo Football Stadium

The Buffalo Bills released artist renderings of their new football stadium, and Upstate NY fans were quick to share their negative opinions on how it looks.

