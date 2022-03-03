When is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim Retiring? Here’s What We Know

This isn't the first time that this type of report is circulating through the New York media. The question now, however, is will it be the final time these rumors begin to spread?

There is a Plan to Find Jim Boeheim's Successor in Syracuse

According to a report filed by ESPN News Services, Syracuse Orange men's basketball head coach may be nearing retirement, and according to the coach himself, the university has a plan in place when he does begin to transition out of his role as head coach.

On an ESPN Radio station in Syracuse, Boeheim said the following:

"There's a plan," Boeheim said. "I'm just telling you there's a plan."

It's vague, but it's not without its fair share of subtext. There wouldn't be a "plan" in place, if the conversation surrounding Boeheim's potential exit, hadn't been launched at some point.

Boeheim would expand on this point, asserting that he wasn't quitting on his team any time soon, and would work to leave the program in as strong of shape as possible. Considering his team's marginal performance in 2021-22, it's hard to imagine that Boeheim would call it quits after this season, especially with fellow tenured coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring at the end of this season.

Next season, however, could very much be a reality.

This is the Second Retirement Rumor to Surround Boeheim Since 2015

Back in 2012, the Syracuse basketball program was hit with sanctions from the NCAA. At that time, it appeared as though Boeheim would be taking a back-seat, which would've allowed long-time assistant coach Mike Hopkins to assume control of the program.

Boeheim did not leave, however, before Hopkins did, and the former has been at the helm of the Orange ever since. Boeheim has two sons on the team, however, with one a senior, and the other, a graduate student.

The former of which will likely get one more season, given the NCAA's extra year granted due to COVID-19. Will Jim join Buddy in his exit next season?

