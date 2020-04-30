Upstate New York Workers Rescue Baby Ducks from Storm Drain

Not all heroes wear capes, some carry a net and rescue baby ducks.

Employees from the Town of Rotterdam Water and Sewer Department came to the rescue for eight baby ducks stuck in a storm drain.

The video, posted on the Facebook page Nick Jodi Vaccaro, shows the workers lifting the heavy grate off the drain and carefully removing the ducklings as the mama duck waits nearby.

Nick Vaccaro, who posted the video, writes "Past 2 days leaving for work... I noticed a duck at our house. By the time I got to the end of my street I had a hunch and called the wife. She went and checked and I was right. Her babies were trapped in the storm drain."

Nick says the two Town of Rotterdam employees who went above and beyond for the ducks, Matt Lupi and Michael Colarossi, are heroes.

You can see the whole video here: