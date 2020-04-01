A NY man, claiming to have the coronavirus, was arrested for intentionally coughing on people at a store in the Capital District.

23-year-old Marvin Herring of Brooklyn was arrested on 3/31/2020 for allegedly coughing on customers while saying he was COVID-19 positive at Walmart on Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam, NY.

News10 reports Herring was arrested and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Menacing in the Third Degree.

The Brooklyn man was turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. He also has an active warrant out for his arrest by the New York Police Department on the charge of Robbery in the First Degree. [News10]

The Rotterdam Police Department told CBS 6 that they are following all CDC protocols for potential exposures.

What would you do if this happened to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app, and turn on notifications.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app