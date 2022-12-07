SURPRISE! We love this video and are happy to share the recent goodness at Schalmont Central School in Rotterdam.

"It was a really sweet, touching moment for the family, and the kids in Mrs. Schiavo, Miss Shaffer, and Mrs. Melchior's classes will always remember," said Mrs. Melchior. - Schalmont Central School District

There's nothing like watching the pure joy on a kid's face when they're surprised by a military mom or dad home early from deployment. It's just a thing of beauty.

The following video was posted by the Schalmont Central School District, and here's how they explained what you're about to watch.

Military Dad in Upstate NY Surprises Kids in Heartwarming Video

"The Donis family shared a special moment at Jefferson Elementary Tuesday when Master Sergeant Edvin Donis surprised his children after he had been away on a mission with the Air National Guard."

"Joined by his wife Grenda, who is a teacher's aide at the school, Master Sergeant Donis visited classrooms to surprise his three children who have not seen him for several weeks while he was on a mission to Antarctica and New Zealand." It's not Antarctica...it's Rotterdam!

Watch the kid's reaction when their father, Sergeant Edvin Donis, surprises them at school. The kids hadn't seen him in weeks according to the school, and assuming that he was in either Antarctica or New Zealand, watch how elated they are to have dad home for Christmas.

Thank you to all of our military men and women out there, and thank you to the family-support systems that keep these kinds of families together. We appreciate you!

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2023 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2023, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead.

Come See The Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House in Warren County Adam Savage, Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality, took the lead on designing the gingerbread house. He and his team have worked for months to plan and prepare for the display. Adam said, "The house is made of over 987 lbs of homemade gingerbread, 223 lbs of icing, and 152 lbs of assorted candy. The actual production and building of the display took well over 200 hours.” The candy for the display was sourced by The Candy Space, located in the French Mountain Common Outlets and a sister company of The Queensbury. The Queensbury Hotel also partnered with the Upstate Modern Railroaders of South Glens Falls, who provided train sets for the display. The Queensbury Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Glens Falls It was built in 1926, it is a Historic Hotel of America and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Source: The Queensbury Hotel Press Release