DEC Saves 9 Ducklings, 3 Snakes, A Bear and An Eagle

On June 14, a call came in reporting a bear in the city of Beacon. The bear was seen roaming the neighborhood during the day and was very comfortable in the highly populated area. When the bear climbed a tree the ECOs secured the area, moving the growing crowd a safe distance away. A DEC biologist tranquilized the bear and it fell onto pads set up to cushion its fall.

The biologist checked the bear's vitals, tagged it for identification purposes, and released it in a less populated area. The DEC reminds the public not to interact with bears. If left alone and given the opportunity, nearly all bears that wander into urban or suburban areas will leave as quickly and quietly as they appear, without serious conflict or the need for physical removal.