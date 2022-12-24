Upstate NY’s Most Unique Attractions can be Seen While Driving

With all the talented artists in New York State, it's no surprise that there are a plethora of public art pieces conveniently placed for our viewing pleasure. There are sculpture parks scattered throughout Upstate NY, such as the Saratoga sculpture park, or Opus 40 in Saugerties. These destinations give viewers the opportunity to literally stop and smell the roses as they take a stroll through the park, taking in the beauty of each artwork. Art pieces come in many shapes and sizes, so it's understandable that they do so well in outdoor settings, especially the big eye catching pieces that can be seen as you drive by.

While a long drive might be boring for some, there are plenty of things that can entertain you throughout upstate NY. Whether it's fall foliage, Albany's Capital Art murals, or these super cool attractions that can be seen while on the road. Even though these works of art truly are eye catching, make sure to always keep your eyes on the road. If you need to pull over to take in all the beauty these pieces have to offer, we don't blame you. Each one is extremely unique and has its own story to tell. Take a look and decide for yourself which destinations should be added to your travel list. Who knows, maybe they will inspire you to choose a new vacation spot for you and the family.

Upstate NY's Best Roadside Attractions I bet you've passed by at least one of these aesthetically pleasing roadside attractions while driving throughout upstate NY. Which one's your favorite?

So, have you seen any of these in your travels? Which ones pique your interest?

