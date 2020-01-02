You can walk under the sea, hand feed stingrays and even sleep with sharks at an aquarium in New York.

Take the family on an unforgettable journey at Via Aquarium in Schenectady, New York. Explore 37 exhibits where you can watch sharks swim overhead while schools of fish surround you in the immersive tunnel tanks.

Photo Credit - Via Aquarium

Walk through 25,000 square feet of aquatic treasure, visiting over 2,000 creatures of the sea.

You can feel the soft, smooth skin of a stingray as they swim right up to your hand in Stingray Bay. Stingray feedings are held everyday at 12 & 4pm.

Photo Credit - Via Aquarium

You can even spend the night with sharks during an aquarium sleep over that includes a guided tour, dinner, crafts and a movie.

Tickets are just $16 for adults, $19 on the weekends. Kids aged 12-17 cost $13, $14 on the weekend. It's $11 for children 4-11 and $12 Friday through Sunday. Anyone under 4 are free.

VIA Aquarium is located at 93 West Campbell Road in Schenectady New York. Find more information and get tickets at viaaquarium.com.