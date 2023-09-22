Upstate New York is Home to Two of the Nation’s Finest Fall Beers

Upstate New York has brewed its way to autumn glory!

As the leaves turn and the air turns crisp, the hunt for the perfect fall beers begins. For many, the moment has arrived to trade in the hoppiness for the rich, malty flavors of amber ales and copper lagers.

Canva Canva loading...

Well, New York should be proud that our state has been named home to two of the best for this very occasion. Two exceptional brews from Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Southern Tier Brewing Company respectively have been named among America's finest in USA Today's 10Best seasonal beers list.

SOUTHERN TIER BREWING COMPANY • PUMKING ALE

For those who shamelessly flaunt their love of pumpkin spice everything, then Southern Tier's Pumking might be the perfect beer for you: it ranked No. 9 on the list.

Southern Tier Brewing Company via Facebook Southern Tier Brewing Company via Facebook loading...

10Best said:

While pumpkin notes take center stage in this imperial ale, there’s also a complex blend of vanilla, nutmeg, and allspice to add some decadent dessert notes to the overall flavor profile.

LAKE PLACID PUB & BREWERY • AUTUMN RYE

Featuring its famous Adirondack chair label, Lake Placid Brewery secured the No. 5 spot with its Autumn Rye. According to 10Best:

The Lake Placid Pub and Brewery via Facebook The Lake Placid Pub and Brewery via Facebook loading...

After a long day of leaf peeping in the Adirondacks, Lake Placid Pub & Brewery offers a wealth of flavorful beers to toast to a successful day on the trails.

A Toast to Upstate New York:

With Pumking and Autumn Rye, Upstate New York has solidified its reputation as a hub for exceptional fall brews. These two beers not only capture the flavors of the season but also reflect the dedication and passion of the local breweries that create them. Prost!

via GIPHY

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Buffalo Bills Themed Beers For Your Tailgate These are brews you will want for your next Bills tailgate.