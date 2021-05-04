Join Hundreds and Get Naked at This Upstate New York Cave

It's back! If you've ever wanted the chance to get naked with strangers who also want to get naked, head to Howe Caverns in Schoharie County.

Howe Caverns, the largest underground cave open to the public in the Northeast, has announced their Annual Naked In a Cave event. It is taking place on September 18, 2021.

Here's what we know so far other than the date:

The stroll is happening after hours. At 7PM, you will head out on your leisurely naked tour through the caves guided by lantern light.

The cost to attend the stroll is $65 per person. Your ticket price not only includes the tour but a souvenir robe and an adult beverage.

The event is for persons aged 21 and older.

There is a strict privacy policy. No phones or cameras are allowed.

Shoes/reservations will be required. All guests are required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit. If you do not bring a mask, they will be available to purchase in the gift shop.

The last time Howe Caverns held a their naked stroll event, it completely sold out - but that was also during a time that was pre-COVID. We tried calling to get more details, but were unable to reach anyone to talk with.

As we learn more about this event and what policies/procedures they have in place related to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as how many tickets will be sold, we will update you.

Howe Caverns is open to the public beginning May 14, 2021. They will be open every Wednesday through Sunday 10AM to 3PM from May 14 to July 1. Beginning July 2, they will be open daily from 10AM to 5PM.

