Two More Bassett Network Hospitals Reach 90% Capacity: What That Means

As the COVID-19 virus transmission rate continues to be high in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties; and case numbers have been on the rise, some hospitals have had to suspend elective surgeries and procedures due to high capacity. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a dashboard detailing hospital capacities across the nation.

Unfortunately with hospital capacity at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and Cobleskill Regional Hospital have been added to a list of hospitals in New York State currently experiencing a capacity of 90% or more according to Bassett Healthcare Network. Bassett officials made the announcement yesterday. These two hospitals join A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and Little Falls Hospital on that same list. Hospitals are reassessed every two weeks.

Basically what this all boils down to that is any hospital on the list must limit "non-essential elective procedures" which was put forth back on December 3, 2021 by the New York State Department of Health. This does NOT include treatment related to the following: emergency procedures, cancer diagnostic, brain and heart surgeries, and any procedure that would be considered "critical" for patient care.

If you have an elective procedure currently scheduled, your doctor's office should be reaching out to you to let you know.

Along with the suspension of elective procedures, patient visits in emergency departments have been suspended starting today at all hospitals in the Bassett Network and that includes Cooperstown, Cobleskill, Oneonta, Sidney, and Delhi. Bassett Network does mention that "extenuating circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis." You can get all the information you need regarding patient visitation at www.bassett.org for complete visitation guidelines and look for updates on that same website along with the Bassett Healthcare Network Facebook page.

