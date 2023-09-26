Website Names This Spot as New York’s Strangest Roadside Attraction

When it comes to travel, it's often the peculiar and the bizarre that draw us in. Roadside attractions that are slightly offbeat have an inexplicable charm that resonates with many travelers.

A weird roadside attraction can be the perfect break from a long, monotonous road trip. Sometimes they'll leave you with memories that last far longer than the trip itself. Not to mention the Instagram posts! Quirky roadside attractions provide a treasure trove of unique photo ops. Whether it's a giant rubber band ball, a colossal garden gnome, or a museum dedicated to UFOs, these oddities are often the perfect backdrop for shareable content.

The website 24/7 Tempo recently did a deep dive to find the most unusual roadside attraction in each of the 50 states:

To find the strangest tourist attraction in every state, [we] used material consulted sources including Roadside America and Atlas Obscura, as well as numerous local and regional tourism websites.

So what did the website choose for New York's strangest roadside attraction?

SECRET CAVERNS • 671 CAVERNS ROAD, HOWES CAVE, NY

Secret Caverns may not be as well-known as Howes Caverns, but it's perhaps because of this that Secret has long relied on several huge, colorful billboards to lure people in.

What Secret Caverns has that Howes Caverns does not is a truly impressive, one-of-a-kind waterfall that's surely worth the drive... either directly, or as a delightful detour on a larger road trip.

