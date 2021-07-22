Venture 16 stories underground for a haunted cave tour like no other.

Howe Caverns haunted cave tour returns this October. Join the keepers of the underworld, if you dare, for a totally immersive haunted experience this Halloween.

Tickets to the haunted cave tour and haunted boat ride are limited and are by reservation only. All tickets are fully inclusive and are sold for a set date and time so there are no long lines to wait in. And, the best part is, you never have to worry about bad weather, rain delays, or freezing temperatures. It’s always 52 degrees in The Underworld.

Tickets sell out quickly. Over 5,000 people were brave enough to take on The Underworld. The event was so popular Howe Caverns nabbed an award for the best seasonal event in the Capital region.

Haunted tours begin September 25th and run every weekend through November 1st. You can get your reserved tickets at HoweScary.com.

Want to make money scaring people? Howe Caverns is looking for a number of people to fill positions at this year's haunt.

Part Time Positions:

Actors, both in costumes and/or makeup

Makeup artists

Set Designers

Costume Designers

Non or minimal speaking character positions, as well as speaking parts, jump scares, fillers

No acting experience is necessary, although it is preferred. High energy and enthusiasm is a must.

This is not any ordinary haunt. Howe Caverns is looking for top-notch actors to help bring the scenes and skits to life.

Anyone interested in getting more information can call Bill or April at 518-296-8900 or email reception@howecaverns.com. Applications can also be filled out at howecaverns.com/howe-scary.

