The 1932 Jack Shea Arena at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York has received a makeover.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority has announced the completion of the extensive remodel of the arena.

The rink will be open to the public for skating starting Friday, December 3 following a nine-month modernization project.

The 1932 Arena is networked to the Olympic Center’s new refrigeration plant, which is designed to make ice faster, more reliably, and more efficiently than in past.

The new rink includes sound-absorbing panels for better acoustics throughout the arena, a new dehumidification system, a new concession area, and new dasher boards.

ORDA plans to expand its year-round ice programs, increase its number of hockey tournaments, and coordinate with the community, athletes, and local youth organizations to continue its development of sport and recreation for all levels of participants. “The reopening of the 1932 Arena is a major step in our complete revitalization of the Olympic Center. We look forward to showcasing this incredible improvement to our communities, our guests, and the world,” said Olympic Center General Manager, Terry Buczkowski.

The rink can now be converted to either international or NHL size standards. All seats have been replaced in a deep blue color, and new seating areas have been added to the balcony side of the stadium.

“The 1932 Jack Shea Arena was home to the first indoor skating events in Olympic history,” said ORDA CEO & President Mike Pratt. “We are excited to reopen this iconic rink with its new improvements and continue building upon its remarkable heritage for decades to come.”

For information about schedules, upcoming events and activities, visit LakePlacidLegacySites.com.

