UPD Searching for Burglary Suspect in Andes Avenue Incident

The Utica Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a suspect in an alleged incident at a home on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Andes Avenue at approximately 1:30am on April 10, 2022. The report was for a burglary complaint at an apartment.

Andes Avenue in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022)

In a written release the UPD says that the victim stated that a male suspect entered the apartment without permission and had damaged both the residence and "numerous items as well." The incident and image of the suspect were captured by surveillance video in the home.

Jaquel Jones Photo Credit: Utica Police (April 2022)

The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Following an investigation the man was subsequently identified by police as 20-year-old Jaquel Jones of Utica. A UPD investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division filed a warrant against Jones on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He is charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones, or who has information that might be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call the UPD at: (315) 223.3510.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

