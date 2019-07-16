The Utica Police Department has taken to social media to release a statement from the family of Bianca Devins and the details of her brutal homicide.

The 17-year-old met her alleged would-be killer, 21-year-old Brandon Clark, two to three months ago on the social media site Instagram.

Lt. Byran Coromato of the UPD said, they both attended a concert in New York City the night of the murder and drove to the future crime scene in Clark's vehicle.

Following the alleged murder, Clark is said to have posted photos of the vicious crime on several digital platforms.

Several 911 calls and an 'Attempt to Locate' call led law enforcement to the wooded area on Poe Street in Utica. The discovery of Bianca Devins' remains and Clark, who had suffered significant injuries, delayed the start of the 2019 Boilermaker Road Race.

The family of Bianca Devins released the following statement,

We are very grateful for the outpouring of love and sympathy we have received from our Friends, Family, Bianca’s Friends and the whole community. Your prayers help to strengthen us through this difficult time. Bianca, age 17, was a talented artist, a loving sister, daughter, and cousin, and a wonderful young girl, taken from us all too soon. She is now looking down on us, as she joins her cat, Belle, in heaven. Bianca’s smile brightened our lives. She will always be remembered as our Princess. Bianca graduated from T. R. Proctor High School this past June and was looking forward to attending MVCC in the fall.

21-Year-Old Brandon Clark of Bridgeport, NY has been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

You Can Read The Full Report From UPD Below

To echo the plea of the Utica Police, if you or someone you know are affected by domestic violence, please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-735-3301 and ask for the Domestic Violence Unit.