Production Is Underway on ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Against a budget of less than $20 million, A Quiet Place grossed $188 million in the United States, and more than $340 million worldwide. That was quite the tidy sum for a small alien horror thriller based on an original concept. You can probably guess what happened next.

This:

That is writer/director and star (at least of the first film) John Krasinski tweeting out the slate of A Quiet Place Part II, as the sequel now begins shooting. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will all reprise their roles as the members of the Abbott family fighting for survival in a dystopian world ruled by blind monsters drawn to sound. The new cast members (which I guess is a spoiler that there are other survivors, unless these guys are motion capturing new aliens) include Cillian Murphy (himself no stranger to survival horror movies thanks to 28 Days Later...) and Brian Tyree Henry.

Krasinski will direct and write Part II. But how this thing is not called A Quieter Place is beyond me. That should have been a slam dunk! And then you do The Quietest Place for the third film, then Another Quiet Place for the fourth film, and then Before A Quiet Place for the fifth prequel film, and then just Quiet Place for the reboot. I mean, that’s just obvious. A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.