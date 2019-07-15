Slash Previews ‘Living the Dream Tour’ Project With New Video

Slash is releasing a multi-format look at his current tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Living the Dream Tour, captured during a string of sold-out 2019 dates at London's Hammersmith Apollo, is set to arrive on Sept. 20.

The set will be available as a two-CD/DVD set, as well as two-CD/Blu-ray, three-LP black or red vinyl, digital video and digital audio. A very limited number of signed copies are also on sale at Slash's website while supplies last.

Check out a preview video below as Slash performs the set-closing "Anastasia," and look for the band on a national headlining North American tour kicking off tonight in San Francisco.

The rest of these upcoming dates are included below too.

The two-hour Living the Dream Tour set includes tracks from all four of the Guns N' Roses guitarist's solo albums. The DVDs and Blu-rays include a mini-documentary bonus feature, highlighted by interviews with Slash and Kennedy and behind-the-scenes footage of the tour. A complete track listing is also below.

"Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it's euphoric,” Slash says in a news release. "I just love it. London kicks ass."

Slash, 'Living the Dream Tour' Track Listing

"The Call of the Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In the Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We’re All Gonna Die"

"Doctor Alibi"

"Lost Inside the Girl"

"Wicked Stone"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By the Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You’re a Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

Slash's North American Tour Dates

7/15 – San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theater

7/17 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

7/18 – Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/20 – Edmonton, AB, Edmonton Convention Centre

7/21 – Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Entertainment Centre

7/23 – Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

7/25 – Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theatre

7/26 – Windsor, ON, the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

7/28 – Montreal, QC, Heavy Montreal

7/29 – Toronto, ON, Rebel Complex

7/31 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

8/1 – Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino

8/3 – Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino

8/4 – Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza

8/6 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

8/7 – Fort Wayne, IN, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

8/9 – Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Council Bluffs / Stir Cove

8/10 – Maryland Heights, MO, KSHE Pig Roast

8/12 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

8/13 – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

