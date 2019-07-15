Police Release Names Of Victim And Suspect In Poe Street Homicide

Utica Police have released the names of the victim and suspect in Sunday's homicide on Poe Street.

Police say the victim is 17-year-old Bianca Devins of Utica. Her alleged killer is 21-year-old Brandon Andrew Clark of Bridgeport.

Clark, who was found with significant injuries, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

UPD Lt. Bryan Coromato says they've haven't been able to speak with Clark and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the two met on social media and had a relationship for two to three months.

Coromato says the two had returned from a concert in New York City on Saturday night and drove to the Poe Street location, where Clark's vehicle was found at the scene.

The homicide lead to a delay of the Boilermaker Road Race.