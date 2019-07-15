Airforce Explains How They Will Stop Area 51 Space Invaders

Want to see over a million people get arrested? Take part in the Storm Area 51 Facebook movement.

If you're one of the 1 million-plus people who are planning on storming Area 51 in September, you should highly rethink that. Law enforcement sources in the Nevada area told TMZ that all the agencies that need to be aware of a potential raid on the premises are briefed and prepared for folks who might wanna try something come September. They are ready to bring on the law:

First and foremost, we're told anyone who commits a crime in or around Area 51 -- including trespassing -- will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of local and military law. Our sources also tell us local cops will work together to curb any attempts to even wander near Area 51 property .. and they're prepared to use non-lethal force, such as tear gas and pepper spray. There are also natural hurdles folks will have to overcome. The route to get to Area 51 follows a narrow two-lane highway about 3 hours outside of Las Vegas ... and the terrain is rough to say the least. It's not really suited to withstand tens of thousands of cars. "

So you may get arrested, driving away isn't a solid escape plan, and the terrain surrounding Area 51 is full of snakes, scorpions and other dangerous animals. This all sounds highly dangerous and not a good plan.

Is the truth of alien life really worth this risk?