Lucky The Bull Gets Police Escort On Way Out Of Retirement

Lucky The Bull

Lucky the Bull is out of retirement and will be making an appearance at the 2019 Boonville Oneida County Fair.

The iconic giant bull was a staple outside of Joel's Steakhouse for years, until a fire destroyed it in 2016.

After an incident in April 2018, the bull vanished as it was transported to its new secret home.

Early Monday morning, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police met the current owners of the CNY icon at the tourism visitor center on Route 12.

From there, Lucky was given a police escort to the Boonville Oneida County Fairgrounds where he will remain on display through the run of the fair.

The fair runs the weekend of July 26th. There is no word where the bull will go from there.