7 CNY Titles More Likely Than a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills' fan Tom Willoughby is making headlines for the wager he laid down on his favorite NFL team. While visiting Las Vegas recently, Willoughby bet $140 on the Bills to win the upcoming Super Bowl.

The odds are 75-1, so he COULD net $10,640. Of course the Bills will probably have to go through the vaunted New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, who they'll face at least twice during the 2019-2020 season. Willoughby has an undying faith in his Bills. But, truth be told, there are probably smarter wagers you could make. Here's our list of 7 CNY Championships More Likely Than a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl:

1. Syracuse Basketball. The Orange are 60-1 to win the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

2. Golden Snowball Award. It goes annually to one of five Upstate New York cities (Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton, Syracuse and Albany) with the most snow. Syracuse has won 14 of the last 16 years. The winning city receives a ceremonial $100 check. (Until 2006-2007, several smaller cities like Utica and Oswego also competed as well.)

3. Snow-plowing. It goes hand-in-hand with the snowfall totals. We've got the best plowers in the business. Someone needs to start a competition.

4. Ashley Twichell. The Fayetteville-Manlius swimmer this week made the 2020 U.S. Olympic team as the oldest rookie (30) to qualify since 1908. She'll be gunning for Gold next summer in Tokyo.

5. The Tailor & the Cook. The Utica farm-to-table restaurant always racks up culinary awards, and they're a good bet to do it again.

6. The Turning Stone. The CNY resort annually wins national recognition for its golf courses, like Atunyote, Shenandoah and Kaluhyat.

7. Potholes. If Las Vegas took action on this, our region might win hands down.

We wish Tom Willoughby all the best with his Buffalo Bills bet, but we're probably putting money down instead on one of these other bets.