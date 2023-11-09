The Most &#8216;Unpopular Opinions&#8217; Locals Hold About Central New York

The Most ‘Unpopular Opinions’ Locals Hold About Central New York

Canva

Wow, tell us how you really feel.

Some of us have been holding in some unexpected viewpoints about the things our region is known for.

A curious discussion recently took place over on the Reddit Syracuse page. There were a TON of responses, with many of them extending beyond the scope of just Syracuse... from Utica/Rome all the way to Rochester and Albany.

Before we get to the ones I found particularly interesting, I'd say that a majority of the comments could be summed up into one of two categories:

Canva
loading...

1.) Most Negativity Comes from Locals

It's no secret that many Central New Yorkers harbor a quiet, or maybe-not-so-quiet resentment toward their area. But people who've moved to the area from somewhere else, whether it be for a job or otherwise, really heap praise on it. Low cost of living, along with a great food scene earned plenty of favorable remarks from transplants.

2.) Some Restaurants are Riding on their Reputation

I won't name names here -- you can browse the entire thread here -- but there were several "popular" restaurants in our region that just don't click with some. "So-and-So Restaurant is Overrated" and "Such-and-Such Restaurant Sucks" were sentiments echoed more than once.

Overall, I'd say the positive comments outweighed the negative ones... not by a lot, mind you... but I'd say it was something like 60-40 positive. Hey, that's still a majority!

Keep scrolling through the gallery below for 7 of the most surprising unpopular opinions about Central New York:

The Most 'Unpopular Opinions' Locals Hold About Central New York

Some of us have been holding in some unexpected viewpoints about the things our region is known for.

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

The 7 Biggest Eyesores You'll Find on Upstate New York Lawns

Not everyone can afford a professional landscaper, but that doesn't mean you can't take pride in where you live. 

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

The 10 Most Invasive Animals & Insects in New York State

There's nothing worse than an unwanted guest.

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Are These the 5 Most Infuriating Red Lights in Utica?

Get ready to feel the pulse of frustration as we unveil Utica's most maddening red lights, according to your responses on Facebook.

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Filed Under: new york cost of living, syracuse cost of living, utica cost of living, Utica News
Categories: Articles, New York News, Opinion, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR