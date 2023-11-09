The Most ‘Unpopular Opinions’ Locals Hold About Central New York
Wow, tell us how you really feel.
Some of us have been holding in some unexpected viewpoints about the things our region is known for.
A curious discussion recently took place over on the Reddit Syracuse page. There were a TON of responses, with many of them extending beyond the scope of just Syracuse... from Utica/Rome all the way to Rochester and Albany.
Before we get to the ones I found particularly interesting, I'd say that a majority of the comments could be summed up into one of two categories:
1.) Most Negativity Comes from Locals
It's no secret that many Central New Yorkers harbor a quiet, or maybe-not-so-quiet resentment toward their area. But people who've moved to the area from somewhere else, whether it be for a job or otherwise, really heap praise on it. Low cost of living, along with a great food scene earned plenty of favorable remarks from transplants.
2.) Some Restaurants are Riding on their Reputation
I won't name names here -- you can browse the entire thread here -- but there were several "popular" restaurants in our region that just don't click with some. "So-and-So Restaurant is Overrated" and "Such-and-Such Restaurant Sucks" were sentiments echoed more than once.
Overall, I'd say the positive comments outweighed the negative ones... not by a lot, mind you... but I'd say it was something like 60-40 positive. Hey, that's still a majority!
Keep scrolling through the gallery below for 7 of the most surprising unpopular opinions about Central New York:
