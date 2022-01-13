Friendships Will Be Ruined Even More With Newest UNO Card Game

I can't begin to explain how many times I've played the card game, UNO, with friends and family where someone ends up getting really mad at another player for developing a strategy. It happens almost every time the game is played.

UNO announced that they would be coming out with a new version of the game that is "wild." In fact, it's a version of the game that is literally all wild cards.

To me, this sounds like a fight waiting to happen. A normal game of UNO already causes so many problems. I suppose the game wanted to start some more trouble for the new year

Every card in the game of UNO: All Wild is literally a Wild Card. They had to introduce some new cards to be played in the game.

the Wild Target +2

the Wild Swap Hands

the Wild Double Skip

the Wild Skip

the Wild Reverse

What do these do?

If a little chaos is something you seek for your future, you can get this new card game right here in the Mohawk Valley. After a quick Google search, the game is starting to hit store shelves, but is available now at Target in New Hartford.

Here's a little tid bit of knowledge surrounding the game thanks to GameSver. It was actually created to settle a disagreement regarding a separate card game. (Who knew?)

The card game UNO was created in 1971 by Merle Robbins in an attempt to resolve a disagreement with his son regarding the rules of the game Crazy Eights. After making a version of the game simply for his family to enjoy, it became clear to Merle that the game had major potential. Merle, who was a card game lover, saved $8,000 in order to make his first 5,000 sets of UNO, which he sold out of his barbershop and on the road. It was only later that the rights to the game were sold to International Games Inc. and then on to Mattel.

The card game was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York back in 2018.

Will you be playing the new version of the game? We won't, but let us know how it is inside our station app.

