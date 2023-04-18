Unique Item from Old Utica Children’s Museum Pops Up on Marketplace

Well, this isn't something you see everyday. A set piece from an exhibit inside the old Utica Children's Museum has appeared on Facebook Marketplace:

SALOON FROM THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Charles Bateman on Facebook Marketplace Charles Bateman on Facebook Marketplace loading...

Here's what the description says:

This is the saloon from the Utica childrens museum before they moved. Hemlock. Very heavy... bring help and sturdy trailer. You must disassemble $500 whiskey barrels and dummy are not included

Charles Bateman Charles Bateman loading...

I honestly can't say I remember this piece from the museum, but then again, it's been years since I've been there. Lord knows if that scary mannequin were a part of it, it probably would've left a more lasting impression on me.

attachment-seller charles bateman on facebook marketplace2 loading...

The old Children's Museum on Main Street in Baggs Square closed in March of 2020 after it was announced a new building would be constructed. Before it closed, it was one of the oldest children's museums in the country, opening in 1963 in the basement of the Utica Public Library. It's relocated several times over the years, and hopes to find its permanent home in the brand new Parkway building.

PROGRESS OF THE NEW CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN) is responsible for building the new Utica Children's Museum, which will be located at 106 Memorial Parkway. The new two-story structure will feature a rotunda 4,000 square feet in size that will serve as a welcome center. It's anticipated to be finished sometime in the first quarter of 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $14 million.

You can check out the original listing for the saloon here.

Do NOT Miss These 11 Little Known Upstate New York Museums This is a list of eleven museums scattered all across Upstate New York that are definitely worth a visit from you. Most are small and little-known. The Eastman House and Museum in Rochester is the most well-known. But did you know the dark secret the households? Read on.

The smaller ones tell a gripping story of a growing America. Most are little known as well. Why a pioneer oil museum in Western New York? And what is it with the knife museum, too? And you will love the story about the oddly named Drain Tile Museum in Geneva. But don't pooh-pooh those lowly drain tiles. Read on and find out why using them to help grow foods was called by Cornell University, "the greatest agricultural innovation of its time.'

And finally, be sure and check out museum #10. It is little known and in a remote location. But it tells a story of American history that took place in Upstate New York that few have ever heard of. Once you visit this museum, however, you are likely never to forget it.

Small museums with great big stories. And all in Upstate New York!

The 10 Deadliest Animals at the Utica Zoo, Ranked Thankfully, the Utica Zoo is pretty safe. But that doesn't mean you'd want to come face-to-face with every single animal who lives there.