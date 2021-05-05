We asked manager and host of ‘Waldman's Words’ on idobi Radio, Scott Waldman, to take on the challenge of choosing The 10 Most Underrated Warped Tour Bands of the 2000s. With help from pop-punk band Makeout's Kyle Dee, they picked the band they felt was the unsung hero of Warped Tour each year from 2000-2009. See which band they chose for each year and their dad-joke filled discussion below.

Good mourning. Kyle Dee from the band Makeout REALLY misses Warped Tour all times of the day. We do too, and we wish that it rode out for a bit longer. Dad jokes aside (and eventually forthcoming), I had the chance to chat with the band’s new singer about the top ten underrated Warped Tour Bands of the 2000s, year by year, and it’s a diverse list. Enjoy, and when you get a chance, check out Makeout’s new music, which REALLY fucking rules: