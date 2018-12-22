Warped Tour has released a statement clarifying founder Kevin Lyman's announcement of 2019 dates. Yesterday (Dec. 17), he tweeted that there will be multiple dates next year for which Warped will celebrate their 25-year anniversary.

This generated confused responses from fans who were under the impression that Warped was finished forever following this past summer's trek.

What should be noted, however, is that Lyman confirmed that some sort of anniversary celebration would take place in 2019, despite 2018 being the final cross-country trek.

Lyman's new statement can be read below.

It was truly an honor to do a final cross-country run of Warped in 2018; to see fans from all eras of the tour come out for a day to celebrate an event that meant so much to them. I walked away from the final show with a true sense that the Vans Warped Tour became the community I had always hoped for. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019.[...] The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019.

Officially announced dates are as follows:

6.08 CLEVELAND, OH

6.29 “EAST COAST” (LOCATION TBA)

6.30 “EAST COAST”(LOCATION TBA)

7.20 “WEST COAST”(LOCATION TBA)

7.21 “WEST COAST”(LOCATION TBA