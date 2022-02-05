The 9 Most Underrated Places In New York State

When you think of New York State, you probably picture New York City. That's at least what people who don't live here imagine. When it's not New York City, it's usually something to do with the snow and cold.

New York State is not just city skylines, gray, cold and unfriendly. Every state has those things, but too much of New York goes unnoticed and doesn't get the recognition it deserves.

The spring, summer and fall are stunning in New York. From Western New York to the Hudson Valley and up to the north country region, this state has a lot to offer.

Scattered about are some really hidden gems that you should visit. Some of these places are famous but for whatever reason, have gotten a bad rep over the years.

Access to water, friendly people, more to do than you think, sights and the food are all reasons these places are fantastic. Sure, they aren't as big as New York City and don't have the number of attractions that huge cities have, but they deserve a visit in the not so distant future.

Here are some absolutely beautiful places in New York State that are underrated.

