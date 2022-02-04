Upstate New York Firehouse Has Been Converted Into a House! Want to Buy It?

On average, firefighters work 24 consecutive hours followed by 48 hours off. When you add in overtime opportunities you wouldn't be wrong in saying firefighters practically live at the firehouse. Now you can live at the firehouse too and don't need to battle one single blaze.

There is an old firehouse in Walden, New York that has been converted into a single-family home and it's for sale!

This Walden firehouse was built in 1900 with the intention to serve as a base of operations for the Walden Fire Department and it was just that for many years. 122 years later, the building at 27 North Montgomery Street is on the market with an asking price of $399,999.00. Could this be your next home?

What would it be like to live in a firehouse? Will this be the "hottest" address in Walden? Perhaps. Before we take a look inside here are some of the features you will see:

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Located on the Wallkill River

Eat in kitchen

Granite counter tops

Hardwood floors

