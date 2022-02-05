January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Across New York State, there are families and friends who are worried about their loved one, who has gone missing. In the past month, 15 teen girls have gone missing from all around the state. While some may be runaways, others could very easily have been forced into the sex trade.

Child sex trafficking occurs when a child under 18 is advertised, solicited or exploited through a commercial sex act. A commercial sex act is any sex act where something of value – such as money, drugs, or a place to stay – is given to or received by any person for sexual activity. While any child can be targeted, we know through research, data and survivor-lived experience that traffickers and buyers often target youth who lack strong support networks, have experienced violence in the past, are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness or are marginalized by society.

If you have seen any of these young ladies, please call 911 first, then contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

1. Monique Mallet

Kalas, Alexa (DCJS) via National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Monique has been missing from Kingston, NY, since January 16, 2022. She is a 17-year-old white female. Her hair is brown and she has blue eyes. Monique is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Monique is a missing child. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a red Nike backpack. Monique may travel to Massachusetts.

2. Gladis Portillo

Farina, Christopher (DCJS) via National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Missing since January 13, 2022, she is from Lake Grove, NY. Gladis is a 14-year-old white female. She has black hair and her eye color is also black. She weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Gladis is a missing child. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white shirt and black sandals. Gladis is believed to be traveling with an adult male companion in a 2009 blue Honda Civic with Maryland registration 4EE-4746. Recent information indicates that they may be in the area of College Park, Maryland.

3. Adreem Coleman

Pavelock, Andrea (DCJS) via National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Adreem has been missing from Rochester, NY, since January 13, 2022. She is a 16-year-old Black female. Her hair is brown and her eye color is black. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Adreem is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans and white sneakers. Adreem is believed to be in the local area.

4. Jordan Warren

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Jordan is missing from Tonawanda, NY. The 16=-year-old Black female has been missing since January 8, 2022. She is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. Her hair is red and her eyes are brown.

Jordan is a missing child who identifies as female. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and tan snow boots. Jordan may be wearing female clothes. Best photo available.

5. Kiaralyn Delgado

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Kiaralyn has been missing from Wading River, NY, since January 7, 2022. She is a 16-year-old Black female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 116 pounds.

Kiaralyn is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a black coat, tie dyed sweatpants and white sneakers. Kiaralyn may have traveled to New York City.

6. Jalynn Devoe

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The 16-year-old Jalynn has been missing from Albany, NY, since January 3, 2022. She is a bi-racial (Black and white) female. Her hair is brown and she has hazel eyes. She weighs 165 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

7. Alexis O'Melia

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Alexis has brown hair and eyes. She is a 16-year-old white female who has been missing from Wynantskill, NY, since January 3, 2022. Alexis is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

8. Precious Burgos

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

She is a 17-year-old Black female who has been missing from New York, NY, since January 3, 2022. Precious has black hair and eyes. Her weight is 134 pounds and she is 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

9. Maria Mulligan

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Maria has been missing from Rensselaer, NY, since January 3, 2022. She is 17-year-old white female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She may go by the name Mackenzie Mulligan or Mackenzie McMiller. Maria may be in need of medical attention.

10. Marnisha Johnson

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

She is a 15-year-old Black female. Marnisha has been missing from Henrietta, NY, since January 1, 2022. She has brown hair and eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

11. Dayana Barrera

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Dayana has been missing since December 31, 2021, from Glen Cove, NY. She is a 15-year-old white female. She has brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

12. Krystina Tarbox

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The 16-year-old has been missing from Wynantskill, NY, since December 31, 2021. She weighs 181 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She is a biracial (Black and white) female with brown hair and eyes.

13. Elisabeth Campbell

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Elisabeth is a biracial (Black and Indian) 16-year-old female. She has been missing from December 27, 2021, from Astoria, NY. Her hair and eyes are brown. She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

14. Estefani Galdamez De Leon

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Missing from Spring Valley, NY, since December 27, 2021, Estefani is a 17-year-old Hispanic female. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

15. Sandra Wilson

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Sandra has been missing from Brooklyn, NY, since December 27, 2021. She is an 18-year-old Black female. Her hair is black and her eyes are brown. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Sandra is a missing child with bipolar disorder. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers. Sandra may be in the local area.

