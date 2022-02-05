She Had the Keys but No Gas…Police Gave Her a Ride to Jail

Well, she allegedly had the keys but no gas. So, she went door to door looking for help with a little gas. The problem was that police say she did not own the car for which she needed the gas.

New York State Police say they were called about an abandoned vehicle on I-90 in the town of Henrietta on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at approximately 4:00am.

Photo Credit: TSM Photo Credit: TSM loading...

Troopers did indeed find a 2007 black Chevrolet Tahoe - unoccupied - on the shoulder of the highway. The Chevy that they found had been reported stolen out of Rochester. The vehicle's owner told police that an extra set of car keys for the Tahoe had been stolen as well. The owner gave police a description of the vehicle's stolen key fob.

According to a written release from the NYSP, while troopers were investigating the stolen vehicle the State Police was contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about an investigation of reports of a suspicious person who was "going door to door in a nearby neighborhood in the town of Henrietta, who claimed to have run out of gas on the Thruway."

Police caught up with the woman whom they believe was looking for gas. She was identified as 38-year-old Jessica L. Holtz of Batavia, New York. The NSYP says that she had warrants from Batavia and was brought to the Genesee County Jail.

After speaking with the vehicle's owner troopers went to the jail and confirmed that the key fob to the stolen Tahoe and the stolen keys were allegedly among Jessica Holtz's property and matched the description given by the Tahoe's owner.

Holz was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree (property value greater than $3,000, a Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Holz was arraigned in the Torn of Henrietta Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to answer the charges in court on March 10, 2022 at 4:00pm.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

