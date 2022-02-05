Police: Milford Man with Knife Jailed Following Domestic Dispute
A Milford man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Steven G. Keach was arrested after deputies were called to a home by a family member on Sunday, January 27, 2022. The family member called Otsego County 911 and reported that Keach had a knife and was destroying property in the home.
Deputies say that they took Keach into custody without incident when they arrived. He was brought to the Otsego County Jail while awaiting arraignment. Following arraignment he was returned to the Otsego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.
Keach faces the following charges:
- Assault in the 2nd Degree
- Assault in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]