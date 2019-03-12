UAS Testing At Griffiss Will Generate Harmless Smoke Plumes

A small unmanned aircraft operating over Griffiss International Airport in Rome this week will result in harmless plumes of smoke emanating from behind the vehicle.

The visual tracking testing is being conducted by Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation of Warminster, Pennsylvania as part of a much larger test exercise for NASA at the Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The testing will take place at Griffiss Wednesday through Friday

Residents in the area may see and hear the aircraft, along with a trail of smoke.

The smoke is a harmless substance that's typically used during aerobatic flight demonstrations at airshows.