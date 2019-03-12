Nikki Sixx Says Stage Set Anger Was ‘Misdirected’ at Kiss

Nikki Sixx said he “misdirected” his anger at Kiss over their new End of the Road stage set, which he had described as an “exact reenactment” of Motley Crue ’s “grand finale” on their 2015 farewell road trip.

Sixx had been upset when he saw a video of the extending platform arms used as part of the Kiss show, because he believed his band had invented them. His outburst followed a similar episode from drummer Tommy Lee , who last year accused rapper Travis Scott of stealing his drum roller coaster stage prop.

In a new interview with SiriusXM Entertainment , Sixx said he now believed both issues were with the production company all three artists worked with, and not the artists themselves.

“We've got no problems with [Kiss]," he explained. "You know who we had a little bit of a problem with? This company – I'm not even gonna give ‘em props [by] naming them. We've worked with them a long time with our production manager, and they've done stuff with us that's really cool, like Tommy's roller coaster and different versions of that. And that takes a lot of technology and a lot of people to make it happen, make it cool and make it safe. You've gotta take that around the world.”

You can listen to part of the interview below.

Sixx noted that the company gave "the same thing to Travis Scott. And Tommy was bummed. But we misdirected our anger. He was mad at Travis Scott. Travis Scott probably didn't even know that we even did that however many years ago. And then my thing was they're using the same arms that we developed. But you know what? Not shame on Kiss, not shame on Travis Scott – shame on the company for doing that. We will never work with them again.”

