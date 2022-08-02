Two Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Clayton

Three people are hospitalised after a head-on collision in Jefferson County.

At approximately 8:47pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 emergency responders were called to State Route 12 in Clayton, New York for a two-car crash.

New York State Police, the Clayton Fire Department, Depauville Fire Department, Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS) Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, LifeNet, and Mercy Flight all responded to the scene.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the NYSP, 84-year-old Randolph D. Heinle from Richfield, Ohio was leaving the parking lot of Natali's Restaurant "when he drove over a cement curb and began traveling north in the southbound lane. Heinle then struck a 2017 Dodge pickup truck head-on."

The truck was being driven by 71-year-old Deborah A. Lynch from Three Mile Bay, New York. She was brought to Samaritan Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (original photo cropped) (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (original photo cropped) (August 2022) loading...

Heinle had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency responders and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in "serious condition." A passenger in the car, 84-year-old Delores J. Heinle, was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital as well. She, too, was listed in "serious" condition.

Police say that the investigation is continuing. Witnesses, drivers in the area with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. As of this posting no charges have been filed. However, should that change, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Renting Out His $10 Million California Home The rental costs over $30,000 a month.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.