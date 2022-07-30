Van Hornesville Woman Killed in One-Car Herkimer County Crash
A woman from a hamlet in Herkimer County is dead following a one-car crash in German Flatts.
Authorities are investigating after emergency responders from the New York State Police, Mohawk Fire Department, German Flatts Fire Department, Van Hornsville Fire Department, MOVAC, and Mercy Flight were called to the scene on Aney Road/Route 116 at approximately 6:02pm on Friday, July 29, 2022.
According to a written release from the New York State Police, 48-year-old Trina L. Graudons from Van Hornesville, New York was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee “…north on Aney Hill Road just south of State Route 167 when she lost control, exited the roadway on the western shoulder of the roadway and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck the end of a guide rail, became air born, and struck a utility pole.”
Police say Graudons was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the incident. What may have caused Graudons to lose control of the vehicle is not known at this time.
Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam video, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]