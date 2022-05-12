Trooper Seriously Injured in Two-Car Crash in Pamelia [PHOTOS]

Authorities are still investigating a crash that left a trooper seriously injured in Jefferson County.

Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving her personal car eastbound on State Route 342 near the I-81 southbound ramp in Pamelia at approximately 6:25am on Thursday, May 12, 2022. According to a written release from the New York State Police in Watertown, Gorka crashed into "a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck" driven by 29-year-old Jermayne A. Warren from Evans Mills, New York.

State Route 342 and I-81 in Pamelia, New York via Google Maps (May 2022) State Route 342 and I-81 in Pamelia, New York via Google Maps (May 2022) loading...

Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

Police say Warren was travelling westbound and "attempted to make a left turn onto I-81 south when he turned into the path of the Ford Fusion."

Trooper Gorka was brought by an ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. she was then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she is, at the time of this posting, "undergoing surgery on both legs." The NYSP says, "She is listed in stable condition."

Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

Warren, who suffered a head laceration in the incident, was treated at the scene and released. He was issued a traffic ticket for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Witnesses or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call New York State Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

