A couple from Skaneateles is accused of causing some $1,800 in damage to a parked car in a Wegman's parking lot after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, according to New York State Police.

Shockingly, both are said to be doctors and assistant professors at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, Syracuse.com reports.

The incident happened in early February and followed a 'dispute' over a parking space, according to the police report, which also says the incident was captured on video. It allegedly showed the couple 'keying' the vehicle, causing significant damage - nearly $2,000 - to the hood, side and rear.

Awss Zidan and Ruam Nasany, both 34, were arrested by State Police on a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Mischief in the fourth-degree. They're do to return to court to answer the charges later this month.

The report from Syracuse.com identifies Nasany as an assistant professor of neurology, and the director of Upstate University's brain tumor and neuro-oncology programs. Meanwhile, the site lists Zidan as an assistant professor of neurology.

