Life of 20-Year-Old Canton Man Cut Short in Easter Morning Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash on Irish Settlement Road in Canton, New York.

New York State Police say troopers were called to the scene at approximately 8:00am on Sunday, April 17, 2022 for a report of a crash involving a single car.

According to a preliminary investigation in a written release from the NYSP, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic was driving northbound on Irish Settlement Road when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Irish Settlement Road in Canton, New York via Google Maps (April 2022)

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Cody J. Schweinberg of Madrid, New York, was brought to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Police say that, as of this posting, Schweinberg was listed in stable condition.

There were two passengers in the car. One, identified as 20-year-od Nathaniel C. Pennyman of Calcium, New York was first brought to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, then transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital. Although he was listed in stable condition prior to transfer, there is no word on his condition at this time.

Police say the other passenger, identified as 20-year-old Tyler A. Bessette of Canton, New York, died at the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control of the car and the incident remains under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police.

The NYSP says that an autopsy is scheduled to be "conducted on April 18, 2022, to determine the cause and manner of Bessette’s death."

The NYSP says that they were assisted at the scene by several local fire departments an emergency responders in addition to the Saint Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

