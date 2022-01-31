Rome Police say a three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after allegedly consuming THC candy.

Police say the child was taken to Rome Health and then transferred to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital for medical attention and has since been released.

The child’s parents, 27-year-old Malik Woodruff and 20-year-old Mercedes Colangelo, have both been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say due to bail reform, they were released on appearance tickets.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rome PD Tip Line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.at 1(866) 730-8477.

A recent study looking at calls to Poison Control centers from 2017 to 2019 found that calls about cannabis ingestion increased during that time.

More of those calls in 2019 were related to edibles, as compared to 2017.

Most of the calls about accidental ingestion of edibles were about children (mostly age 10 and under).

According to GoodRX Health symptoms of cannabis edible ingestion in a child include:

Sleepiness (most common)

Agitation

Confusion or other changes in mental state

Higher heart rate

Difficulty breathing

Problems with coordination and balance

Red eyes

You should get help right away if the child has any symptoms.

Also, try to get as much information as you can, including what type of edible did the child eat, how much was in the package when you last saw it and how much remains and is there any information on the package as to what type of THC it contains.

To prevent accidental ingestion, it’s important to store edibles away from children in a locked area and avoid eating them in front of children.

