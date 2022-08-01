Authorities are still investigating a weekend plane crash in Montgomery County, New York.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time. The incident took place at approximately 12:20pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022 near Eaker Road in Palatine, New York.

Eaker Road in Palatine, New York via Google Maps (July 2022)

Palatine is situated between Albany and Utica, New York.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of their preliminary investigation have led them to determine "that a privately owned single-engine airplane experienced a mechanical issue shortly after leaving the ground. During the crash, the pilot sustained what (are) believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to Albany Medical Center by LifeNet of New York."

No other injuries were reported. The exact nature of the mechanical issue is pending research by aviation authorities.

The investigation into the accident is continuing. The nature of the possible mechanical malfunction, nor its cause, is not known at this time. No charges have been filed as of this posting.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, LifeNet of New York, and St. Johnsville EMS.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the State Police at: (518) 783.3211.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

