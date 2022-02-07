Two Rome Residents Facing Animal Cruelty Charges for Two Dead Dogs

Two residents in Rome are facing animal cruelty charges after police were called to thier home for two dead dogs.

Rome Police responded to a report of two deceased dogs at a home on Benedict Avenue on February 6, 2022. "We could not gain entry without a search warrant and turned the case over to the CNYSPCA," the Rome Police Department said.

The CNYSPCA is handling everything as they need to have the animals tested for the cause of death. While it is a sad situation, testing has to be completed.

The CNYSPCA searched the home and found two dogs that had passed away, according to CNYSPAC Chief Investigator William Pulaski. The dog owners, Wayne and Elaine Miller were arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and released on an appearance ticket for Rome City Court. Further charges are pending following an investigation.

Both dogs appeared to have been deceased for some time. No other animals were found in the residence.

If you need to report a case of animal cruelty you can call the CNYSPACE Dog Control at 315.454.0928 or the Cruelty Department at 315.454.3469.

