Three people are recovering from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Essex County.

The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders from Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue were called to State Route 86 in North Elba, New York at approximately 12:44pm on Monday, August 29, 2022 after receiving reports of a serious accident with injuries.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the NYSP the results of their preliminary "(investigation) revealed Lottie M. Moody, 82 of Saranac Lake was operating a 2012 Jeep Compass motor vehicle westbound on State Route 86, when she failed to yield the right of way causing the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle to strike the side of the vehicle ejecting both the driver and passenger off the motorcycle."

Emergency responders from Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue immediately rendered aid.

The driver of the motor vehicle and both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were brought to Adirondack Health in Harrietstown, New York.

The passenger of the motorcycle was later transferred to Albany Medical Center for internal injuries.

Moody (the driver of the motor vehicle) was released later from Adirondack Health.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle are still hospitalized but, police say, are in stable condition as of this posting.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!

10 Amazing Movies That Started Filming Without A Completed Script Some of the most beloved movies in history didn’t even have a finished screenplay when they began production.