A young man has lost his life following a motorcycle crash on Sunday in the Oswego County town of Parish, New York.

Police say 24-year-old Joseph W. Bucci from Central Square, New York was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle west on County Route 26 at approximately 9:21pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022. According to a written release from the New York State Police, 64-year-old Mark D. Mann – also from Central Square – was driving a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck “south on Kipp Road and making a left-hand turn when the motorcycle struck the front end of the pickup truck.”

The incident took place at the intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Police say, “Bucci was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mann and a 64-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.”

Mann tested negative for drug or alcohol impairment by a drug recognition expert from the New York State Police. The results were negative.

Intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road in Parish, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2013) via Google Maps (July 2022) Intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road in Parish, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2013) via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges have been filed in this case as of this posting. Should that change, however, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Abandoned Trains of New York State Take a look around these trains, found in the woods, that time seems to have forgotten.

$2.3 Million Saratoga Rustic Home w/Stunning Lagoon Pool Situated on Spa State Park Situated on Saratoga Spa State Park it's just minutes from the Saratoga Race Course and other popular sites. This rustic and elegant double lot compound has master craftsmanship. It was built with a timber frame and attention to detail. There are four fireplaces, solid wood floors along with blue stone and slate. The home has hand-sewn beams throughout and reclaimed cypress wood. The kitchen boasts high-end appliances with custom cabinets and rough-cut granite countertops. The backyard oasis has a stunning inground lagoon pool and a blue stone patio that overlooks the Spa State Park.