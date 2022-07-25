NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Fatal Crash with Deer, Motorcycle Under Investigation

Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash between a deer and a motorcycle in the Genesee County town of Byron, New York.

Members of the New York State Police were called to Cockram Road at approximately 8:16pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022 for a report of a crash.

According to a written release from the NYSP the results of a preliminary investigation and work by the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit determined “that a 1998 Harley Davidson operated by Leland L. Fuller IV, 30 of Byron, NY was traveling east bound on Cockram Road with a passenger, Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, 28 of Byron. While traveling on Cockram road, a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the Harley Davidson. Both occupants were ejected.”

Fagundo-Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fuller, whose injuries were described by police as “life-threatening,” was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

WIBX has requested an update on Fuller’s condition but has not received one as of this posting.

The deer was deceased at the scene.

Police say that the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

