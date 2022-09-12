Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County.

State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."

In addition to New York State Police and local emergency responders from area fire departments, deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 12, 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 12, 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), she was brought to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries and was last listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, identified as 43-year-old Russell A. Baker of Baldwinsville, New York, and a 15-year-old passenger were brought to Upstate University Hospital with injuries that police describe as "non-life-threatening."

A third person, identified as 61-year-old Dorinda D. Justiniano of Baldwinsville, was following the Caravan, driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue. The NYSP says that she was unable to avoid hitting the back of the Caravan. She was not hurt in the crash.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 12, 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 12, 2022) loading...

According to the NYSP, "Charges against Heather Wills are pending for DWAI-Drugs once she is released from the hospital. A State Police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) determined she was under the influence of drugs just before the crash."

The investigation is continuing. Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 12, 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 12, 2022) loading...

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

