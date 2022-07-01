Truck Flips End-Over-End, 2 Vehicles Catch Fire, Both Drivers Ticketed
A pickup truck flipped end-over-end three times, two vehicles caught fire and the driver of both vehicles were ticketed after crash on Route 49 between Utica and Rome that sounded like it came out of a scene from an action film.
While three people were sent to the hospital, authorities do not describe any of the injuries as life-threatening.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday on Route 49 Westbound in the town of Floyd. According to deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who investigated the crash, 31-year-old Jonathan Jackson of Utica was driving a sedan on Route 49 and was passed by a pickup, driven by Erin Archer, 27, of Taberg.
Deputies believe after the Archer's pickup got in front of Jackson's sedan, Jackson began aggressively and closely following Archer. Archer applied the breaks and Jackson was unable to avoid the pickup, according to the sheriff's office.
The collision sent the pickup spinning and into a guard rail before flipping end-over-end three times, deputies said. A witness to the accident was able to help all involved get out of their vehicles just before both vehicles erupted in flames.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Both drivers and a passenger were taken to area hospital for treatment of various injuries.
Jackson was ticketed for Reckless Driving, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and Following Too Closely.
Archer received citations for Reckless Driving, Speed Not Reasonable or Prudent, and No Seat Belt.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Floyd Fire Department, AmCare Ambulance, and New York State Police.