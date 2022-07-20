An overnight accident remains under investigation this morning.

Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Route 49 at approximately 1:40am on Wednesday, July 22, 2022 after receiving notification of single vehicle crash in Floyd, New York.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified 35-year-old Michael Major of Whitesboro, New York, who was driving a 2016 Polaris Slingshot motorcycle east on Route 49. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the preliminary investigation by deputies determined that Major was driving “at a speed not reasonable and prudent for the weather conditions, when he lost control of the motorcycle on the rain covered roadway. The motorcycle then left the roadway, striking a wire guide rail on the Southern shoulder of the road. The motorcycle overturned and came to rest on the other side of the guide rail on the embankment.”

The Stittville Volunteer Fire Company and Kunkel Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

Major told police he was not injured and declined medical treatment. A passenger on the motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old Carl Buckley of Utica, was brought the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment after suffering lacerations and complaining of head pain.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

